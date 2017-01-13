Dennis muling lilipad sa Mulawin Versus Ravena ng GMA By Jun Nardo Bandera

LILIPAD muli si Dennis Trillo. Magiging bahagi siya ng pagbabalik ng biggest telefantasya ng GMA na this time, Mulawin Versus Ravena na ang titulo. Sa isang interview ng aktor, wala pang detalye kung ano ang magiging role niya sa pagbabalik ng series. Lilipad muna papuntang Amerika si Dens para sa isang Kapuso show sa Jan/ 22 sa California. Isa sa makakasama niya ang girlfriend niyang si Jennylyn Mercado. Pero hindi magtatagal si Jen dahil kailangan niyang bumalik para sa taping ng My Love From The Star. Sa parte naman ni Dennis, bibiyahe muna siya sa Europe bago humarap sa taping ng Mulawin Versus Ravena.

