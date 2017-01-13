Anak ni Ogie kamukhang-kamukha ni Selena Gomez; pero wala pang balak mag-showbiz By Jun Nardo Bandera

SELENA Gomez ang peg ng mga netizen sa panganay na anak ni Ogie Alcasid na si Leila. Dumating siya sa bansa upang manirahan sa bahay ng ama at stepmom na si Regine Velasquez-Alcasid at para na rin mag-aral. Sa isang post ni Ogie, may picture si Leila na yakap-yakap ang half-brother na si Nate. “They missed each other #family,” caption ni Ogie. Sa bahay nina Ogie at Regine mananatili si Leila habang nandito sa bansa. “She really looks like Selena Gomez,” komento ng follower ni Ogie about his 19-year-old daughter.

Wala raw balak pumasok ni Leila sa showbiz pero ngayong nandito na siya, let’s see kung hindi siya masisilaw ng liwanag ng mundo ng ama at inang si Michelle Van Eimeren na pinasok din ang pag-aartista matapos sumali sa Miss Universe, huh! Siguradong mag-eenjoy si Leila dito sa Pilipinas, mismong si Regine na rin ang nagsabi na excited siya sa pagdating ng dalaga dahil madadagdagan na sila sa bahay. Magiging dalawa na raw ang anak niya. Marami naman ang nagsasabi na pwedeng-pwedeng mag-artista si Leila kaya sana raw ay magkainteres sa kanya ang ABS-CBN or GMA 7. Gusto rin sanang makagawa ng volunteer work for UNICEF Philippines ang dalaga.

