9 opisyal sinibak

Sinibak ng Office of the Ombudsman sa serbisyo ang siyam na opisyal na sangkot umano sa pork barrel fund scam at Malampaya scam.

Ang pag-alis sa trabaho ang hatol ng Ombudsman sa mga opisyal ng National Council for Muslim Filipinos na sina Mehol Sadain, Fedelina Aldanese, Galay Makalinggan, Sania Busran, Aurora Aragon-Mabang, at Olga Galido. Sibak din ang political affairs chief ni Sen. Gregorio Honasan na si Michael Benjamin, na guilty sa kasong Grave Misconduct at Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service

Guilty naman sa kasong Grave Misconduct ang mga opisyal ng Department of Agrarian Reform na sina Teresita Panlilio at Ronald Venancio.

Ang mga akusado ay pinagbawalan na tumakbo sa anumang posisyon sa gobyerno.

Ayon sa Ombudsman magkakasama si Sadain at iba pang akusado ang naghanda, nag-proseso, at nag-apruba sa Memorandum of Agreement at dokumento ng Priority Development Assistance Fund para mapunta ang pondo sa Focus Development Goals Foundation, ang non-government organization partner sa proyekto.

Noong Abril 2012, ipinalabas ng Department of Budget and Management ang P30 milyong PDAF ni Honasan sa NCMF. Ang pondo ay para sa small and medium enterprise/livelihood projects ng mga Muslim sa National Capital Region at Zambales.

Inendorso umano ni Honasan ang Focus Development kahit hindi ito kuwalipikado.

Aprubado na umano ang tseke at disbursement voucher noong Mayo 30, 2012 bago pa man nalaman ng Focus na ito ang napiling magpatupad ng proyekto. Inaprubahan umano ni Honasan ang pagpapalabas ng pondo na nagkakahalaga ng P29.1 milyon.

“The respondents were not performing ministerial acts when they signed the disbursement vouchers and checks for the release of funds to Focus,” saad ng Ombudsman.

Sa hiwalay na desisyon, sinibak sina Panlilio at Venancio na nahaharap din sa dalawang kaso ng plunder kaugnay ng Malampaya Fund.

Kasali umano ang dalawa sa paggamit ng P900 milyong Malampaya Fund na ibinigay sa DAR at hinati-hati sa 12 NGO ni Janet Lim Napoles.

Peke umano ang proyekto at gawa-gawa lamang ang listahan ng mga benepisyaryo nito.

