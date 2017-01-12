Paglilitis ni Bong Revilla hindi natuloy By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Hindi natuloy ang pagdinig ng plunder case ni dating Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. sa Sandiganbayan First Division.

Inilipat sa Pebrero 9 ang pagsisimula ng paglilitis ni Revilla kaugnay ng pagtangggap umano ng P224.5 milyon mula sa mga non government organization ni Janet Lim Napoles kung saan napunta ang kanyang pork barrel fund.

Kahapon binigyan ng korte ang prosekusyon na ayusin ang trial brief nito na pagbabatayan ng mga ipatatawag na testigo at mga ipipresinta nilang ebidensya laban sa dating senador at mga kapwa akusado nito.

Ayon sa prosekusyon 119 testigo ang kanilang ihaharap sa korte kabilang na ang 77 na nakinabang umano sa mga pekeng proyekto kung saan napunta ang pork barrel fund ni Revilla.

Sinabi ng lead prosecutor na si Joefferson Toribio na kahapon lamang nila nalaman ang pagtatama sa pre-trial brief at itinanggi na pinatatagal nila ang kaso.

Umaasa si Revilla na magiging mabilis ang pagdinig ng kanyang kaso.

“I’m excited sana hoping na mapabilis, pero ang tingin ko, tatagal pa,” ani Revilla.

Mahigit dalawang taon ng nakakulong si Revilla pero kahapon pa lang sana sisimulan ang trial proper ng kaso. Siya ay nakakulong sa PNP Custodial Detention Center kasama ng kapwa akusado na si Richard Cambe, ang kanyang dating chief of staff.

30

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.