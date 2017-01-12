Pagpapaliban ng 1.5% SSS premium hike ibinasura ng Palasyo

IBINASURA ng Palasyo ang mga panawagan na ipagpaliban muna ni Pangulong Duterte ang implementasyon ng pagtataas ng kontribusyon ng mga miyembro ng Social Security System (SSS) na nakatakdang simulan sa Mayo.

Sa isang pahayag, iginiit ni Communications Secretary Martin Andanar na masusing napag-aralan ni Duterte ang 1.5 porsiyentong dagdag sa kontribusyon ng mga miyembro ng SSS bago niya ito inaprubahan ni Duterte.

“The President has carefully weighed both sides to solve the SSS impasse and he has already made a decision. The increase in the SSS pension effective this quarter will be financed by current contributions and investment income,” sabi ni Andanar.

Nauna nang nanawagan ang ilang mambabatas na ipagpaliban muna ang karagdagang kontribusyon ng mga miyembro ng SSS matapos namang sabihin na iligal ito.

“The planned 1.5 percent increase in contributions in May 2017 will be used to improve the Investment Reserve Fund in order to generate higher yields for investments, and to further strengthen the overall viability of the pension fund so it can meet future obligations,” giit ni Andanar.

Nauna nang inihayag ng Palasyo na tuloy na ang P1,000 dagdag sa buwanang pensyon ng mga retiradong miyembro ng SSS, bagamat ipapatupad naman ang 1.5 porsiyentong dagdag sa kontribusyon ng mga miyembro nito.