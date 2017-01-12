Palasyo itinanggi na binabraso ni Du30 ang mga mambabatas para ipasa ang death penalty Bandera

ITINANGGI ng Palasyo ang alegasyon na may pressure mula kay Pangulong Duterte para ipasa ng mga mambabatas ang panukalang batas na nagbabalik sa parusang kamatayan. Sa isang pahayag, iginiit ni Commucations Secretary Martin Andanar na iginagalang ni Duterte ang pagiging hiwalay na sangay ng Kamara at Senado. “The President respects the independence of Congress as a separate co-equal branch of government. He trusts the wisdom of our lawmakers to see that the enactment of such law would benefit the nation not only by instilling respect for the law among our people but also by ending impunity and ensuring that those who commit heinous crimes are prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” sabi ni Andanar. Nauna nang sinabi ni Buhay Party List Rep. Lito Atienza na inatasan umano ni Duterte ang mga mambabatas na tiyakin ang pagpasa ng House Bill number 1, na naglalayong muling ipatupad ang death penalty sa bansa.

