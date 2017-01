Tumbok Karera Tips, January 12, 2017 (@METROTURF)

Race 1 : PATOK – (1) Son Also Rises; TUMBOK – (6) Und Kantar; LONGSHOT – (2) Jazz Again

Race 2 : PATOK – (2) Wawrinka; TUMBOK – (3) Joy Joy Joy/Formidable Foe; LONGSHOT – (4) Fireworks

Race 3 : PATOK – (5) Alupay Star; TUMBOK – (6) Raxa Bago; LONGSHOT – (4) Happy Wego

Race 4 : PATOK – (2) Rivers Of Gold; TUMBOK – (3) Crotales/Warrior Baby; LONGSHOT – (5) Girl On Fire

Race 5 : PATOK – (6) Surplus Princess; TUMBOK – (4) Caloocan Zap; LONGSHOT – (1) Jade Master

Race 6 : PATOK – (6) Holly Bullea; TUMBOK – (5) Alpha Alleanza; LONGSHOT – (3) Ruler Of Nations

Race 7 : PATOK – (3) Battle Hill; TUMBOK – (4) Fearless Boss; LONGSHOT – (6) Rianna

