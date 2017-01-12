Lalaki pinugutan

Patay na at pugot pa ang ulo ng isang lalaki nang matagpuan sa Impasug-ong, Bukidnon kahapon. Nadiskubre na lang ng isang magsasaka ang mga labi ni Ronnie Pintoan sa Zone 4, Sitio Quisumbing, Brgy. Impalutao, dakong alas-8 ng umaga, ayon sa ulat ng Bukidnon provincial police. Sainabi ng magsasaka sa pulisya na magpapastol siya ng kalabaw nang mapansin ang mga labi ng patay na tao. Huling nakitang buhay si Pintoan noon pang Enero 8, nang makipag-inuman siya sa naturang barangay. Pinaniniwalaan na inabangan si Pintoan, na residente ng kalapit na New Ilocos, Brgy, Dalwangan, Malaybalay City, ng mga taong nagtago sa dinaanan niyang maisan. Inaalam pa ng lokal na pulisya ang pagkakakilanlan ng mga salarin at sinisilip ang posibilidad na matinding galit ang pinag-ugatan ng karumal-dumal na pagpatay.

