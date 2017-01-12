Ex-dyowa ni Paolo umuwi ng Pinas, tinawag na ‘best daddy’

MULING nakipag-bonding ang 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival best actor na si Paolo Ballesteros sa kanyang ex-girlfriend na si Maria Katrina Nevada, ang nanay ng kanyang anak na si Keira Claire na eight years old na ngayon.

Ten days lang mananatili ang ex-GF ni Paolo at ang kanyang anak sa bansa at babalik na rin sa Chicago, USA bago matapos ang buwan. Sa kanyang Instagram account, ibinandera ni Katrina kung gaano siya ka-proud sa mga achievement ng TV host-actor.

Sunud-sunod ang naging blessing sa buhay ni Paolo nitong mga nakaraang buwan, pagkatapos ngang manalong Best Actor sa 29th Tokyo International Film Festival para sa pelikulang “Die Beautiful”, siya rin ang itinanghal na pinakamagaling na aktor sa nakaraang 2016 MMFF. Ang “Die Beautiful” din ang nag-number one sa takilya sa taunang festival.

Ayon kay Paolo, kahit hiwalay na sila ng dating karelasyon ay nananatili pa rin silang magkaibigan kaya naman maayos din ang relasyon ng komedyante sa kanilang anak na si Keira.

Sa katunayan, tinawag pa ni Maria Katrina na “best dad” at “best friend” si Paolo.

Narito ang inilagay niyang caption sa latest photo nila ni Paolo na kuha sa kanilang “date”: “So proud of him… I remember during our college days, we were just eating lunch at McDonalds and you would tell me your dreams of being an actor.

“But now you’re more than just an actor!!! #bestactor #bestdaddy #bestfriend @pochoy_29!”

Meron ding video na ipinost si Paolo sa Instagram kung saan mapapanood sila ni Katrina habang nagbi-videoke.