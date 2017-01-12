Bistek hindi pabor sa pagpasok ng mga anak sa politika By Jun Nardo Bandera

WALANG nagawa si Mayor Herbert Bautista nang magdesisyon ang anak na si Harvey Bautista na pasukin ang showbiz. Eh, naging maganda naman ang resulta ng unang sabak ng anak nu’ng bata pa dahil nabiyayaan agad siya ng Best Comedy Performer sa 2015 Star Awards for TV last 2015 para sa role niya sa Wansapantaym. Ngayong 13 years old na si Harvey, sumabak na rin siya sa movies. Introducing siya sa horror movie ng Quantum Films na “Ilawod.” “Wala. Nasa dugo eh. ‘Yung tatay ko, nanay ko, mga kapatid ko, lahat may dugong showbiz,” rason ni Mayor Herbert nang samahan ang anak sa birthday blow out niya sa entertainment media for the January-March celebrators. Humihingi ba ng payo ang mga anak niya pagdating sa pag-aartista? “Naku, dedma lang ako sa kanila. Pero sa palagay ko naman, kasi when we have conversations, hindi naman direct na, ‘O, heto, ha?’ Experiential ‘yung sa akin, empirical, di ba,” rason ng QC Mayor. Maging ang pagpasok sa pulitika ay hindi niya ineengganyo ang mga anak. “Okey to serve, pero not to be in politics. That would be their decision in the future,” katwiran pa ni Mayor HB. Pero ang napansin niya sa mga anak, lahat ay gustong mag-direct. Inamin ito ni Harvey pero nandoon pa rin ang hilig niya sa pag-arte. Para makuha ang role sa “Ilawod,” nag-audition si Harvey. Pinalad naman siyang makuha at impressed sa pagiging natural niyang artista sina Atty. Joji Alonso (producer ng Ilawod) at director Dan Villegas. Pagdating naman sa favorite movie ng father niya, ang “Captain Barbell” ang binanggit niya. “Mahilig po ako sa superheroes. Meron kaming pini-pitch in na project mula sa isang novel na hopefully, magawang TV series o movie,” sambit ni Harvey. Guwaping at nagkaka-crush na rin si Harvey. Pero wala sa showbiz ang crush niya dahil mas natitipuhan niya ang girls na hindi showbiz.

