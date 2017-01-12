Enrique sa relasyon nila ni Liza: Di kailangan ng label!

KILIG na kilig ang LizQuen fans sa naging birthday message ni Enrique Gil para kay Liza Soberano.
“You’re a gem to everybody. And we want to say we love you. At this party, I’m sure you’re going to cry.
I love you!” ang bahagi ng mensahe ni Enrique nang magsalita sa Harry Potter-esque birthday party na ibinigay sa kanyang rumored girlfriend last tuesday.
Narito naman ang kanyang wish sa dalaga, “Ang only wish ko para sa iyo is that all your wishes come true.”
Sa panayam ng ABS-CBN, sinabi ni Enrique na hindi pa nila nile-level up kung anuman ang meron sila ngayon, “She’s only 19. Ako 24 so you’ll be the one to understand. But wala naman kailangang label.
“Sa amin kasi, sinasabi ko hindi naman importante ‘yung label. It’s how you treat each other. If you treat each other like kasal na kayo, kahit hindi pa kayo kasal, parang ganu’n, ‘di ba?” aniya pa.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94