Enrique sa relasyon nila ni Liza: Di kailangan ng label!

KILIG na kilig ang LizQuen fans sa naging birthday message ni Enrique Gil para kay Liza Soberano.

“You’re a gem to everybody. And we want to say we love you. At this party, I’m sure you’re going to cry.

I love you!” ang bahagi ng mensahe ni Enrique nang magsalita sa Harry Potter-esque birthday party na ibinigay sa kanyang rumored girlfriend last tuesday.

Narito naman ang kanyang wish sa dalaga, “Ang only wish ko para sa iyo is that all your wishes come true.”

Sa panayam ng ABS-CBN, sinabi ni Enrique na hindi pa nila nile-level up kung anuman ang meron sila ngayon, “She’s only 19. Ako 24 so you’ll be the one to understand. But wala naman kailangang label.

“Sa amin kasi, sinasabi ko hindi naman importante ‘yung label. It’s how you treat each other. If you treat each other like kasal na kayo, kahit hindi pa kayo kasal, parang ganu’n, ‘di ba?” aniya pa.