‘Hindi kami pabor sa pag-atras ni Sunshine sa kaso!’

PASOK nitong nakaraang linggo ang dalawang magkaibang kuwento sa showbiz na magkatunog: desistance at resistance.

After quite a while, as if to welcome an air of positivity into their lives sa Bagong Taon ay nagpasya si Sunshine Dizon na magsampa ng affidavit of desistance kaugnay ng inihain niyang kaso sa korte laban sa dating karelasyon (yet is still her legal spouse) na si Timothy Tan.

Dropping everything for their peace of mind, isinaalang-alang daw ng aktres ang kapakanan ng kanilang mga anak ni Timothy who should, after all, be spared from all this humiliating legal circus.

While it’s a major consideration worth our understanding that a family should be a family should be a family whatever it takes ay meron ding hindi sang-ayon sa pagbalikwas ni Sunshine from a court battle she’s likely to win in the end.

At isa kami roon.

We may be accused of having a distorted, convoluted mind pero ideally, hindi dapat isinasangkot ang mga bata sa problema ng kanilang mga magulang. In and out of showbiz, we’ve seen children grow in fatherless or motherless homes yet have lived normal, if not better lives than those whose parents may co-exist under one roof pero sa magkaibang kama naman natutulog ang mga ito.

The parents seem to be the sweetest of honeymooning couples sa harap ng kanilang mga anak, but if given blunt objects from their home kitchen ay gusto nilang gripuhan ang isa’t isa sa tagiliran.

Why use the kids to keep a marriage still intact gayong nagkalamat na ito, almost on the brink of total destruction? Hindi ba’t sa paggamit natin ng mga bata ay minemenos natin ang kakayahan nilang umunawa ng mga katotohanan ng buhay kahit masakit man ito?

But of course, we are not Sunshine Dizon. Gusto na lang naming isipin na hindi nagkamali si Mommy Dorothy Laforteza na bigyan siya ng ganoong pangalan, believing that Sunshine will live up to her name replete with optimism.