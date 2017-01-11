Baguio Christmas tree sinunog?

Inaalam ngayon ng mga awtoridad kung sadyang sinunog ang giant Christmas tree ng Baguio City Martes ng gabi. Nasunog ang Christmas tree, na nasa Rose Garden, Burnham Park, pasado alas-8, ayon sa ulat ng Cordillera regional police. Nang mapansin ng mga security guard ang apoy ay agad nilang pinatay ang switch ng mga ilaw sa Christmas tree, at inulat ang insidente sa pulisya. Kinordonan ng mga pulis ang Christmas tree habang pinapatay ng mga bumbero ang apoy. Naapula ang apoy alas-9:10. Walang naiulat na nasugatan sa insidente. Inaalam pa rin ng mga awtoridad ang halaga ng pinsalang dulot ng apoy.

