Ginang, 2 bata natagpuang patay sa Sorsogon By John Roson Bandera

Inaalam ngayon ng mga otoridad ang sanhi ng pagkamatay ng isang ginang, kanyang anak, at pinsan, na pawang mga natagpuan na lang umanong walang buhay sa kanilang apartment sa Bulan, Sorsogon, Miyerkules ng umaga. Kinilala ng pulisya ang mga nasawi bilang sina Jean Johnine Decano, 24; Elija Cristoeff Gibaga, 5; at Alexandra Nathazia Mesa, 15. Natagpuan ang tatlo na pawang mga wala nang buhay sa inuupahang apartment ni Decano at ng ka live-in niyang si John Mark Gibaga sa Brgy. Zone 1 dakong alas-6:30. Nakita na lang ang tatlo na magkakatabing nakahandusay sa sala, sabi ni PO2 Ruel Hila, imbestigador ng Bulan Police, nang kapanayamin sa telepono. Sinabi sa pulisya ni John Mark Gibaga na kasama niya pang natulog sa sala ang tatlo, at nang magising siya’y sinubukan niya ring gisingin ang kinakasama, pero di na ito tuminag. Nakatagpo rin sa sala ng mga tirang pagkain at bote ng alak, na ayon kay Gibaga ay naiwan lang doon matapos siyang makipag-inuman sa apat katao noong Enero 9, ani Hila. Walang nakitang pinsala o anumang tanda ng pananakit sa katawan ng mga nasawi, kaya dinala na ang mga ito sa crime laboratory para masuri, anang pulis.

