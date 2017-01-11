Catanduanes niyanig ng magnitude 5.1 lindol By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Niyanig ng lindol na may lakas na magnitude 5.1 ang Catanduanes kaninang hapon.

Ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology naramdaman ang lindol alas-2:24 ng hapon. Ang sentro nito ay 15 kilometro sa kanluran ng Virac.

May lalim itong siyam na kilometro at sanhi ng paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar.

Naramdaman ang Intensity IV paggalaw sa Virac at Panganiban sa Catanduanes, at Legaspi City.

Intensity III naman sa Daet, Camarines Norte; Sipocot, Camarines Sur; at Naga City.

Intensity II naman sa Sorsogon City at Guinayangan, Quezon.

Nakapagtala naman ng Instrumental Intensities ang Phivolcs sa (Intensity III) Legaspi City, Bulusan sa Sorsogon; (Intensity II) Guinayangan; at (Intensity I) Sorsogon, at Masbate City.

Nagbabala ang Phivolcs na posibleng magkaroon ng aftershock ang pagyanig na ito.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.