Martin Andanar nadamay sa pagiging ‘nega star’ ni Mocha

COMES the resistance.

Hindi masisisi ni Mocha Uson, ang newly appointed board member ng MTRCB, if her assumption to office came like a bitter pill na mahirap lunukin ng ating mga kababayan.

Arguably, hindi mapagtanto ng mas nakararami kung anong credentials—if any—meron si Mocha to deserve such an appointment. Pero naninindigan si Secretary Martin Andanar, himself a spellbound Duterte guy sa kakayahan ni Mocha. “One of the biggest artists” ang turing niya rito.

Kung hindi pa naman mag-levitate si Mocha with Martin’s plaudits ay ewan na lang namin, baka sa sobrang taas ng pag-angat ni Mocha mula sa lupa ay hampasin siya ng malakas na hangin sa himpapawid blowing away her kinapos-sa-telang suot thus exposing what she used to expose during her lewd stage performance days in recent past.

Kelan pa naging isa sa mga malalaking bituin si Mocha, ha, Secretary Martin? Okay, granting that such comment was his chivalrous way towards the opposite sex, sige, palampasin na lang natin. Tutal, Martin’s drop-dead looks are an excuse enough.

Pero going back to Mocha whose principal self-assigned concern is to curb the so-called soft porn on TV by calling the attention of the networks, parang nakikita naming humihiwalay ang hairpiece ni DOJ Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre from his scalp as it gets windblown.

Eh, ano pala ang tawag sa estilo ng pagtatanghal noon ni Mocha sa entablado with no regard kung may menor de edad sa audience? Okay, nagbago na raw siya. In fact, nagsisisi na raw siya sa kanyang inaming pagkakamali, sabay hingi ng tsansa mula sa tao.

Oo naman, even the biggest sinner deserves a second chance, or even more. Pero kung kami kay Mocha, we’ll be out there to prove the cynics wrong, na meron kaming kakayahan more than making a lofty attempt, if not an empty promise at moralizing the issue.

“Bunganga” is not what’s expected of Mocha kundi “bunga” (outcome) ng kanyang trabaho.