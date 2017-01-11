Bong Revilla haharap sa paglilitis bukas By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Pinapupunta ng Sandiganbayan First Division si dating Sen. Bong Revilla Jr., sa pagdinig ng kaso nito bukas.

Sa ipinalabas na produce order ng korte na pirmado ni Division Clerk of Court Estela Teresita Rosete, inatasan nito ang Philippine National Police na dalhin si Revilla alas-8:30 ng umaga.

Bukod kay Revilla, ipinadadala rin ng korte ang kapwa akusado nito na si Richard Cambe.

“You are hereby directed to PRODUCE accused Ramon Bong B. Revilla Jr., and Richard A. Came before this Court, at the Sandiganbayan Building, Commonwealth Ave., for. Batasan Rd., Quezon City on January 12, 2017 at 8:30 in the morning for the Trial….” saad ng produce order.

Si Revilla ay nahaharap sa kasong plunder kaugnay ng pagtanggap umano ng P224.5 milyong kickback mula sa non-government organization ni Janet Lim Napoles kung saan napunta ang kanyang pork barrel fund.

Naghain ng petisyon si Revilla upang payagan siyang makapagpiyansa subalit ibinasura ito ng korte.

Nakakulong siya sa Philippine Custodial Detention Center sa Camp Crame sa Quezon City kung saan din nakakulong ang kumpare niya na si dating Sen. Jinggoy Estrada na nahaharap sa hiwalay na kaso ng pandarambong.

