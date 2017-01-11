Imbitasyon kay Robredo para sa Vin d’honneur binawi Inquirer

KINUMPIRMA ng kampo ni Vice President Leni Robredo na inimbitahan ang pangalawang pangulo para sa kauna-unahang Vin d’honneur ni Pangulong Duterte bagamat binawi ito.

“Our office received an invitation to the Vin d’honneur via email last December 28. On January 4, Malacañang called the Office to retract the invitation, stating that the guest list was limited,” sabi ng tagapagsalita ni Robredosa isang pahayag.

Nauna nang sinabi ng isang source na hindi imbitado si Robredo sa tradisyunal na Vin d’honneur para sa mga miyembro ng diplomatic community na ginaganap dalawang beses sa isang taon.

Naging tradisyon na na kasama ang vice president sa mga dumadalo sa Vin d’ honneur sa Malacanang.

