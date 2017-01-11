Online petition vs theme park sa Palawan inilunsad By DJan Magbanua Bandera

Nakisali ang mga netizens sa isang online petisyon laban sa international entertainment kids program na Nickelodeon sa gitna ng mga plano nitong magtayo ng theme park sa Palawan. Gamit ang #CoronIsNotBikiniBottom pinaalam ng ilang Pinoy ang kanilang pagkadismaya sa planong pagtatayo ng 1000 acre na park. Ang #CoronIsNotBikiniBottom ay isang reference sa show na Spongebob Squarepants na tungkol sa isang nagsasalitang sponge. Ayon sa isang teorya ang pinagmulan ng palabas na ito ay isang tunay na lugar na ginawang nuclear testing site noon. Isang link ngayon sa isang online petisyon ang pinapakalat kasabay ng trend na ito. Ayon sa Greenpeace ang park na ito ay maaaring magdulot ng pagkasira ng marine eco system ng Palawan. Pero ayon naman sa mga taga Nickelodeon, iaadvocate daw ng development na ito ang “ocean protection and coral reef conservation”. Tinatawag ang Palawan bilang “the last frontier” kung saan makikita ang dalawa sa UNESCO listed World-Heritage sites.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.