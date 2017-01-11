Pacquiao balik boksing sa Abril 23

Muling magbabalik sa boxing ring si Sen.Manny Pacquiao sa Abril 23 kung saan kanyang makakasagupa si Australian welterweight Jeff Horn. Inihayag ng promoter na Duco Events na ang bakbakan ay maaaring ganapin sa isa sa mga pangunahing siyudad sa Australia kabilang ang Brisbane na siyang hometown ni Horn. Kinukunsidera rin ang Middle East at Estados Unidos bilang mga lugar na posibleng pagdausan ng laban. Matatandaang sinuot ng eight-division world champion na si Pacquiao sa ikatlong pagkakataon ang WBO welterweight belt kasunod ng unanimous decision kontra Jessie Vargas noong Nobyembere 2016. Samantala, ang huling laban ng 28-anyos na si Horn na dating school teacher ay isang knockout win kay South African veteran Ali Funeka sa Auckland, New Zealand noong Disyembre. Hawak ni Horn, lumaban sa 2012 London Olympics at ikalawa sa WBO’s welterweight ranking, ang 16 (11 KOs)-0-1 win-loss-draw record kung saan kampeon si Pacquiao sa nasabing dibisyon tangan naman ang 59 (38 KOs)-6-2 karta.

