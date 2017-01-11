Upcoming KathNiel movie nag-trending

Sobrang excited ang KathNiel fans sa magiging movie ng kanilang mga idolo this coming 2017. Although wala pa akong nakikitang iba pang detalye, nagtretrend ngayon ang #CantHelpFallinInLove sa Twitter na, according sa ilang fans ay magiging theme song daw ng bagong pelikula nina Daniel Padilla at Kathryn Bernardo this 2017. Noon pa na announce na magkakaroon nga ng movie ang KathNiel this 2017, at magiging mas light ito kaysa sa last movie nilang dalawa last year, na Barcelona: A Love Untold. Tingin ng iba romcom approach ang gagawin direktor. Sa ngayon kanya kanyang hula na ang mga fans kung anong magiging labas ng film na ito. “ I want to see a dark and brooding DJ (tipong snob and mysterious) in this movie” Super excited na ako para sa movie ng KN! Hindi pa ako nakaka-ahon kay Ely & Mia, pero ready na ako mahulog ulit. # CantHelpFallingInLove“ bat parang gusto ko mala joon hyung personality ni dj # CantHelpFallingInLove“ Pero eto talaga yung title? # CantHelpFallingInLove“ Magiging kuripot muna ako ngayon because # CantHelpFallingInLove soon” Yan ang ilang shout out ng mga fans. Mukhang sila din ay #CantHelpFallingInLove sa kanilang mga idol.

