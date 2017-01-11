Protesta vs Miss Universe

Kinondena ng Gabriela Women’s Party ang Miss Universe dahil mistulang ikinakalakal umano nito ang mga babaeng kalahok.

Ayon kay Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas ang pagdaraos ng pageant sa bansa sa huling bahagi ng buwan ay isa umanong pagtatangka upang ibenta ang mga Filipina.

“This is yet another attempt to package the Philippines as a lurid tourist destination for cheap, easily exploitable women,” ani Brosas. “Gabriela Women’s Party and the Gabriela National Alliance of Women denounced the hosting here of the Miss Universe pageant in January as a manipulative and deceptive tool that projects an image of peace and stability to cover up the creeping influence of fascist repression of poor women’s rising protests.”

Sinabi ng lady solon na ginagawa lamang isang bagay na ginagamit upang makapagbenta ng mga produkto.

“Sex tourism with human trafficking and prostitution is one of the deplorable downstream trades that afflicts poor countries that host international events such as major beauty pageants,” dagdag pa ni Brosas. “Gabriela opposes pageants and other festivals that exploit women and as these are tools to commodify women and use the competitions to promote commercial use of women’s image in marketing products and services on a globalization-oriented trade regime.”

Noong 1994, sumama sa protesta ng Gabriela ang dating beauty queen na si Maita Gomez laban sa pagdaraos ng Miss Universe sa bansa.

“Women will continue to protest deceptive pageants and push forward the real agenda of peace and justice. Women demand the government to focus on the intensifying problems of joblessness, rising prices of fuel and electricity, and rampant killings perpetrated by Oplans Bayanihan and Tokhang on our people.”

