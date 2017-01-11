7 sa 10 pinoy ayaw sa Martial Law By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Pito sa bawat 10 Filipino ang naniniwala na hindi kailangan ng Martial Law upang resolbahin ang mga problema ng bansa.

Ito ay ayon sa survey ng Pulse Asia na isinagawa noong Disyembre 6-11.

Ayon sa 74 porsyento, hindi sila pabor sa pagbabalik ng Martial Law (44 porsyentong disagree at 29 porsyentong very much disagree).

Ang pabor naman sa pagbabalik ng Batas Militar ay 12 porsyento (2 porsyentong very much agree, 10 porsyentong agree).

Nasa gitna naman (May Agree/May Disagree) ang 14 porsyento.

Tumaas ang mga hindi pabor sa pagbabalik ng Batas Militar kumpara sa survey noong Setyembre kung saan ang mga ayaw dito ay 64 porsyento. Ang pabor sa mas naunang survey ay 16 porsyento at ang undecided ay 20 porsyento.

Pinakamarami ang ayaw sa Martial Law sa National Capital Region (81 porsyento). Sumunod ang Mindanao (75 porsyento), iba pang bahagi ng Luzon (74) at Visayas (65).

Kinuha ang opinyon ng 1,200 respondent. Ang survey ay mayroong error of margin na plus/minus 3.

