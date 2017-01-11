Jaclyn walang paki kung tawaging stalker ni Dingdong Bandera

HINDI na talaga mapipigilan ang well-loved at top-rating GMA Primetime series na Alyas Robin Hood ni Dingdong Dantes sa pagratsada nito sa TV ratings since day one. Hook na hook talaga ang mga fans nito—mapa-lovelife ni Pepe hanggang sa action-packed scenes nito. Hindi naman kataka-taka ito dahil sa suporta na nakukuha nito hindi lang sa viewers kundi pati na rin sa mga actors nito. Example na lang ay ang award-winning actress na si Jaclyn Jose na sobra ang pagmamalaki kay Kapuso Primetime King. Saan man niya kasi makita ang billboard o tarp ng kanyang palabas, ay agad niya itong pinopost sa kanyang Instagram account. Kaya naman mahal na mahal ng DongYan fans si Jaclyn. Dedma lang ang award-winning actress kahit na magmukha na siyang stalker ng mister ni Marian Rivera.

