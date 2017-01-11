Jak Roberto naging biktima rin ng pambu-bully Bandera

NGAYONG Miyerkules, tampok sa Tunay Na Buhay ang Kapuso hunk na si Jak Roberto. Sa ganda ng kanyang pangangatawan, binansagan siyang “Abs ng Bayan.” Nagsimula si Jak bilang co-host sa late night variety show na Walang Tulugan With The Master Showman. Mula noon, napabilang na siya sa iba’t ibang mga programa sa telebisyon. Sa pagpasok ng 2017, bida na rin si Jak sa bagong Kapuso series na Meant To Be bilang isa sa mga leading man ni Barbie Forteza. Nagsimula na ito last Monday sa GMA Telebabad. Pero sa kabila pala ng pagiging matikas, nakaranas din pala si Jak noon ng pambu-bully. Samahan si Rhea Santos na alamin ang kuwento ng Tunay Na Buhay ni Jak Roberto ngayong Miyerkules, pagkatapos ng Saksi sa GMA 7.

