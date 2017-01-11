Daiana Menezes sinuwerte nang mapawalang-bisa ang kasal

SUPER happy si Daiana Menezes dahil na-grant na ang divorce niya sa kanyang husband.

“I was granted divorce and I was very happy about it. The divorce was granted November but I have been single for three years,” say ni Daiana sa presscon ng The Fiercest Of Them All, a reality-based model search which will premiere on GMA News TV March 5.

“Actually, may mga bagay na nangyayari sa buhay natin, lesson lang iyon. I don’t regret anything. Siguro I regret the fact na ang tagal akong mauntog, alam mo iyon?

“It took me so long to actually make the decision. I should have done it before. But I don’t regret it, because if I didn’t do it or if I did it, maybe I wouldn’t be here. Gets mo ‘yung point ko?

After her divorce, inulan na ng suwerte si Daiana, “Nu’ng nangyari ‘yun, ang daming blessings. I met these people (The Fiercest Of Them All staff and crew). I started working again. Yeah, I’m working again,” say pa ng host ng nasabing reality modelling show dubbed as “the craziest modelling competition on TV.”

Open naman sa dating si Daiana, “Oo naman. Siyempre, tao pa rin ako. Siyempre, I need to have someone. Pero natuto rin ako na dapat…kasi madaldal ako, e, at saka honest ako, prangka ako. Alam ng press iyan, e, that’s why I always get into intrigues, right, all the time, because I always speak the truth.

“So, with me naman, I think, yes, I am ready for more but I learned to keep my mouth shut when it comes to that. “So, I won’t be as open about my love life. Iyon din ang isa sa mga lessons na natutunan ko,” say niya.

For Daiana, naiiba ang The Fiercest Of Them All as a model search.

“You know what, we’re not actually in search of a model but ‘yung magaling na tao, ‘yung totoo, ‘yung kayang gawin, ‘yung may talent, ‘yung kaya lahat, ‘yung hindi maggi-give up. Kasi ‘yung kagandahan nawawala ‘yun.

“Kapag tumanda ka na nawawala ‘yun. Minsan, maaksidente ka mawawala ‘yun. Pero kung ugali mo maganda, ‘yun na ‘yun.

“So, kakaiba siya. Hindi naman namin sila tsina-challenge based on their beauty,” the Brazilian model explained.