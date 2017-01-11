Miho selos na selos sa mga lumalandi kay Tommy By Jun Nardo Bandera

HINDI pa rin daw maka-get over si Miho Nishida na pagselosan ang mga girl na dumidikit sa boyfriend niyang si Tommy Esguerra. Ang selos umano ang madalas nilang pag-awayan. Buti na lang daw, mahaba ang pasensiya ni Tommy sa ugaling ito ng boyfriend. Pero sa mga eksena sa unang movie nila na “Foolish Love” ng Regal Entertainment, bigay na bigay naman sila sa kanilang kissing scenes kaya walang pagdududang may pinag-aawayan din sila, huh!

Ang “Foolish Love” ang unang handog ng Regal Entertainment ngayong Jan. 25.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.