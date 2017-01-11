Matteo action star na, gaganap na Muslim soldier

INILARAWANG isang “quintessential Renaissance man, one who is never afraid to discover new things” si Matteo Guidecelli sa isang cover story ng Star Studio entitled “Man of The World” na sa tingin namin ay perfect description para sa boyfriend ni Sarah Geronimo.

Bukod sa pagiging showbiz personality, si Matteo ay isa ring athlete na nahilig sa car racing at triathlon, isang movie/TV actor, endorser, singer, businessman. At ngayong 2017 patutunayan din ng binata na kayang-kaya rin niyang maging action star sa pamamagitan ng pelikulang “Across The Crescent Moon”, na isinulat at idinirek ni Baby R. Nebrida.

Umiikot ang istorya ng “Across The Crescent Moon” sa isang matapang na sundalong Muslim na nakikipaglaban sa krimen, lalo na ang human trafficking at drug smuggling. Kasabay nito ang problema sa home life ng sundalo na ikinasal sa isang babaeng Kristiyano, na ginagampanan ng theater actress na si Alex Godinez. Hindi gaanong tanggap ng kani-kanilang pamilya ang kanilang pagsasama.

Ayon sa direktor ng pelikula, may iba pang mga aktor na kinonsidera sa nasabing role pero sa huli ay si Matteo ang naging best choice ng producers.

Para sa role niya bilang isang Special Action Force, kinarir talaga ni Matteo ang pagte-training para magawa ang mga buwis-buhay na action scenes.

Ayon kay direk Baby gustong-gusto niyang katrabaho si Matteo dahil wala itong arte at mabait sa lahat ng kasama sa trabaho maging co-actors o staff ng production.

In fairness, matindi rin ang suporting cast ng “Across The Crescent Moon”, nandiyan ang mga award-winning actors na sina Christopher de Leon, Gabby Concepcion, Dina Bonnevie at Sandy Andonong, with Jerene Tan, Ku Aquino, Jerico Estregan, Ivan Carapiet at Joem Boscon mula sa Gold Barn International.