Heart sa bashers: Wala akong kailangang patunayan sa inyo!

NIRESBAKAN ni Heart Evangelista ang ilang bashers na nagsasabing puro peke raw ang collection niya ng luxury bags.
Tila napikon din ang Kapuso actress sa mga patutsada ng ilan niyang social media followers na ang chachaka naman daw ng mga hand-painted branded bags na ipino-post niya sa Instagram
Sinagot ni Heart ang mataray na komento ng isang netizen (@rowena011415), sey ng misis ni Sen. Chiz Escudero, “I don’t need to prove anything to anyone.
“I do what I love and I work hard for it. The hell with the haters to be honest. Happy new year.”
Hirit pa ni Heart sa basher, “One more thing. I suggest to simply ignore. “I don’t know them and I won’t even bother Life is tooooo goooood to let nonsense bother you not even a bit.”
