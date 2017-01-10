Magnitude 7.2 lindol sa Sulu

Niyanig ng lindol na may lakas na magnitude 7.2 ang Sulu kaninang hapon.

Ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology naramdaman ang lindol alas-2:13 ng hapon.

Ang sentro nito ay 223 kilometro sa timog ng Tongkil. May lalim itong 625 kilometro at sanhi ng paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar.

Nagresulta ito sa Intensity II paggalaw sa General Santos Center. Ayon sa Phivolcs posibleng magkaroon ng aftershock ang pagyanig na ito.

Alas-2:25 ng hapon naman ng maramdaman ang magnitude 4.9 paggalaw na ang sentro ay 236 kilometro sa timog ng Siasi, Sulu. May lalim itong 586 kilometro.

Naramdaman ang Intensity II paggalaw sa Mati, Davao Oriental.

