P1K SSS pension hike inaprubahan ni Duterte; dagdag kontribusyon na 1.5% ipapatupad naman

INAPRUBAHAN ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang P1,000 karagdagang pensyon sa mga retiradong miyembro ng Social Security System epektibo ngayong buwan, bagamat inihayag ang karagdagang 1.5 porsiyentong kontribusyon para sa mga miyembro ng SSS.

Sa isang press conference, sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na dapat manggaling ang pondo para sa pension hike sa kontribusyon at kita mula sa investment reserved fund at hindi maaaring kunin mula sa binabayarang buwis ng mga mamamayan.

“The President is not amenable to using taxpayers’ money to fund pension increase since the SSS is a private pension fund. Its total assets are P487 billion as of October 2016 and its fund life is until 2042,” sabi ni Abella.

Hindi naman humarap si Duterte sa media taliwas sa naunang abiso na siya ang haharap sa mga mamamahayag.

“Even with the thousand peso increase, the fund life will continue until 2040 by May 2017 when the contribution rate and increase in monthly salary credit is implemented,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Malungkot na balita naman para sa mga miyembro ng SSS matapos ihayag ni Abella ang 1.5 porsiyentong pagtataas sa kontribusyon ng SSS simula Mayo.

“By May 2017, a 1.5 contribution rate increase will be implemented or 12.5 percent from the current 11 percent contribution rate. In peso value, the additional total contribution will range from P15 to P740 equally shared by employer and employee,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Samantala, sinabi naman ni SSS Chairman Amado Valdez na posibleng ipatupad ang karagdagang P1,000 pension hike sa 2022.

Inamin naman ni Valdez na posibleng taun-taon ipatupad ang 1.5 porsiyentong karagdagang kontribusyon na tatagal ng anim na taon. (Bella Cariaso)