Pagkamatay ni Benny sa ‘Probinsyano’ ni Coco ikinagulat ng madlang pipol

HALOS iisa ang nabasa naming reaksyon nang mamatay si Benny (Pepe Herrera) sa episode ng FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano noong Lunes sa Primetime Bida ng ABS-CBN.

Umabot sa 56 shares at 6,000 comments ang nabasa namin sa ABS-CBN news kahapon tungkol sa pagkamatay ni Benny sa serye ni Coco Martin. Isa sa mga nakakuha ng maraming likes ay ang mensaheng, “Bye Benny, RIP Benny, sayang naman si Benny, Benny will be missed!”

Kung ang netizens ay nagdalamhati sa pagkawala ni Benny sa FAP ay ganito rin ang naramdaman ng kontrabidang si Joaquin Tuazon (Arjo Atayde). Sa tunay na buhay ay matalik na magkaibigan sina Arjo at Pepe.

Madamdamin ang post ni Arjo sa kanyang Instagram at Facebook tungkol sa pagkakaibigan nila ni Pepe. Post ni Arjo, “It’s been a journey of love, laughter, drama, comedy, and friendship. Benny has personally been one of my favorite characters on Probinsyano and will remain to be till the end.

“The first time I had a scene with Benny was hard for me because of the way he delivered his lines it was just so real. His character was a good contrast of mine full of happiness while mine was angsty.

“And well, beyond the cameras, I got very close to Pepe that ending his journey on the show, our last scene together, was the hardest for me to do because it was hard to act angry at someone who has easily become not only one of my best friends but my brother.

“Benny was a happy-go-lucky type of person, one who knew the meaning of camaraderie, and the value of family. I’ll have you know that Mr. Pepe Herrera, my brother and best friend, is just the same in real life. I’ll never forget the time we talked once and we were talking about how FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano helped both our careers and that thanking them or showing them gratitude will never be enough.

“Pe, you’ve grown so much as an actor and as a person, it is an honor to have witnessed that and well, I hope you know how proud I am of you. Movies here and there, shows getting you, singing gigs every time I hear something good about you, I feel like I’m the one receiving the blessing cause as I told you walang iwanan bro kapit tayo.

“Thank you for not being just a friend in work, but a friend I can call, one I can spend holidays with and one that shows up despite his busy schedule. Thanks for listening to my nonsense, to my kuwentos, to my problems, thanks for being an inspiration to others and to me to be better to do good and never forget about work. Even my family holds a special place in their hearts for you.

“No friendship is an accident, everything happens for a reason. I will miss Benny but above all, I’ll miss working with you, bro! I love you bro big time! Till our next show, Pe! BENNY Ladies and Gentlemen!”