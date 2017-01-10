Palasyo itinangging nagpagamot si Duterte sa China dahil sa cancer Bandera

ITINANGGI ng Palasyo ang ulat na pumuslit si Pangulong Duterte papuntang China kung saan sinadya niya umano ang isang cancer institution. Sa isang panayam, iginiit ni Communications Secretary Martin Andanar na nanatili lamang si Duterte sa Davao City. “Well, nag-usap kami ni Presidente. Sabi niya, ‘Martin halika dito.’ Sabi ko, ‘yes boss.’ ‘Sabihin mo kay Tatad baka mauna pa siya sa akin,” sabi ni Andanar. Ito’y matapos lumabas sa kolum ni dating senador Francisco Tatad na nagpunta si Duterte sa China para magpagamot sa sakit na cancer. “Nasa Davao. I-check na lang po si senator Tatad iyong sa Immigration,” ayon pa kay Andanar. Sinabi pa ni Andanar na maaari ring tingnan ni Tatad kung umalis si Duterte ng Davao. Matatandaang matagal na nagkaroon si Duterte ng opisyal na iskedyul pagkatapos ng pagdiriwang ng kapaskuhan. Idinagdag ni Andanar na balik trabaho na si Duterte matapos namang pangunahan ang pulong ng Gabinete noong Lunes sa Malacanang. “Well, there was a Cabinet meeting. We started at 3 pm and we lasted about 11. Ayaw pa nga ni Presidenteng tapusin iyong Cabinet, pero of course it was late already. You can see that the President was so attentive and it’s himself,” ayon pa kay Andanar.

