Duterte sa LeniLeaks: I wish them all the success

“I wish them all the success.”

ITO ang tahasang sinabi ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa ‘LeniLeaks’ na umano’y naglalayong umano’y mapatalsik siya sa puwesto.

Sinabi ni Communications Secretary Martin Andanar na bagamat hindi direktang napag-usapan ang isyu sa pulong ng Gabinete noong Lunes, nabanggit naman ito habang nag-uusap si Duterte at ang ilang opisyal.

Idinagdag ni Andanar na bukod sa kanya, kasamang nakausap ni Duterte sina National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon at Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) head Secretary Rodolfo Salalima kaugnay ng LeniLeaks.

Iginiit naman ni Andanar na hindi nababahala si Duterte sa umano’y LeniLeaks.

Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Andanar na ipinauubaya na ng Malacanang sa DICT ang imbestigasyon sa isyu.

“Kahapon, kausap ko na po si Secretary Jun Esperon, kausap ko rin po si Secretary Rudy Salalima ng DICT; at ipinasa na namin itong dokumentong ito kay DICT Secretary Rudy Salalima para sa online forensic investigation. Because of course, I am not saying na iyong mga involved na tao dito ay sila talaga. We give them the benefit of the doubt. We don’t want to jump into conclusion,” ayon pa kay Andanar.

Sinabi pa ni Andanar na inaasahan na nila na ipagtatanggol si Vice President Leni Robredo ng kanyang mga kaalyado kaugnay ng kontrobersiya.

“Well, natural naman na dedepensahan talaga ng mga kaalyado ng Bise Presidente ang Vice President. Pero hindi maalis ang katotohanan na talagang merong nag-leak na impormasyon na open yahoo group. I don’t know why they opened it, so it’s one huge stupidity to talk about bringing down a government,” ayon pa kay Andanar.

Ayon pa kay Andanar, siniseryoso ng gobyerno ang umano’y LeniLeaks sa kabila ng pagtanggi ni Robredo.

“We all take this seriously. Because any form of destabilization is not good for the country. And as a member of the Cabinet and as a citizen of this country na naniniwala sa Saligang Batas, eh dapat lamang po ay respetuhin natin ang mandato ng Pangulo,” ayon pa kay Andanar. (Bella Cariaso)