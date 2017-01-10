Chinese candle na nakakasira ng utak

Nanawagan ang EcoWaste sa mga tindahan sa Binondo, Maynila na huwag ng magbenta ng mga Chinese candle na may lead ang mitsa.

Ipinaalam na rin ng EcoWaste sa mga tindahan sa Binondo ang advisory na inilabas ng Food and Drugs Administration kaugnay babala sa pagsisindi ng kandila na mayroong lead ang mitsa.

“With the health and safety of the consumers in mind, particularly children who are most vulnerable to lead exposure, we request the FDA to release a public health warning against lead-cored wick candles and to stop importers, distributors and retailers from selling such toxic candles,” saad ng EcoWaste sa sulat na ipinadala nito sa FDA.

Ang mga kandila na may lead sa mitsa ay ipinagbabawal na ibenta sa Australia, Finland, Denmark at USA.

Noong nakaraang buwan ay naglabas ng advisory ang FDA kaugnay ng masamang epekto ng lead sa mitsa ng kandila.

“While the advisory did not ban the sale of lead-cored wick candles as we have sought, it clearly warned that the purchase and use of such candles pose an ‘imminent hazard to the public health,’ providing a cue that such products must not be produced and sold at all,” ani Thony Dizon, coordinator ng EcoWaste.

Sa pagkasunog ng mitsa ng kandila, nasusunog din ang lead na lubhang mapanganib kapag nasingot.

Ang lead ay maaaring makasira sa utak na magreresulta sa mabagal na paglago ng mental at physical development lalo ng mga bata. Makapagdudulot din ito ng attention at learning deficiencies.

Ang mga nasuring kandila ng EcoWaste na nagtataglay ng lead ay imported. “Fortunately, most locally-made candles are non-cored wicks made of braided or twisted cotton and present no risk of lead pollution,” ani Dizon.