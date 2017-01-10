Duterte gov’t very good pa rin pero… By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Bumaba pero very good pa rin ang performance rating ng Duterte government, ayon sa survey ng Social Weather Station.

Nakakuha ang Duterte government ng 61 porsyentong net satisfaction rating (73 porsyentong satisfied, 12 porsyentong dissatisfied at 15 porsyentong undecided) mula sa 66 porsyento noong Setyembre.

Pinakamataas ang nakuhang satisfaction rating ng gobyerno sa Mindanao (78 porsyento) na balwarte ni Duterte. Mas mababa naman ito sa 81 porsyento noong Setyembre.

Nakakuha naman siya ng 58 porsyento sa Visayas (mula sa 62), 56 porsyento sa iba pang bahagi ng Luzon (mula sa 60) at pinakamababa sa Metro Manila na naitala sa 53 porsyento (bumaba mula sa 66).

Ang gobyerno ay nakakuha ng 66 porsyentong satisfaction rating sa pagtulong sa mahihirap, 56 porsyento sa pagkilala sa karapatang pantao, pagtanggol sa teritoryo ng bansa 54, paglikha ng trabaho 51 porsyento at paglaban sa krimen 50 porsyento.

Sumunod naman ang paglinang sa science and technology (50 porsyento), pagtiyak na maayos ang sistema ng transportasyon (48), pakikipag-ugnayan sa ibang bansa (46), pagsugpo sa korupsyon (45), paglaban sa terorismo (41), pagtiyak na walang pamilyang magugutom (34), pakikipagkasundo sa mga rebeldeng Muslim (33), pakikipagkasundo sa mga komunista (30), pagresolba sa kaso ng extra judicial killing (40).

Pagpigil sa pagtaas ng presyo ng bilihin (25), at pagrekober sa mga nakaw na yaman ng pamilya Marcos (24).

Ginawa ang survey mula Disyembre 3 hanggang 6 ay kinuha ng opinyon ng 1,500 respondents. Ang error of margin nito ay plus/minus 3.

