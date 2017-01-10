Cebu mayor, iba pa sinuspinde ng Ombudsman By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Sinuspinde ng dalawang buwan ng Office of the Ombudsman ang isang mayor sa Cebu at iba pang opisyal kaugnay ng paggiba sa isang bahay na nakaharang umano sa kalsada.

Ang suspensyon ay batay sa desisyon ng Ombudsman na guilty sa kasong Simple Misconduct at Simple Negligence sina Medellin Mayor Ricardo Ramirez, Vice-Mayor Juan Alfonso Lim, mga miyembro ng Sangguaniang Bayan na sina Lee RJ Villapez, Raymond Olivar, Joevenus Inot, Horacio Franco, Artemio Noynay, Conrado Mangubat, Leonardo Montilla, at Kendrick Allen Lim at si Atty. Ritchie Capahi ng Provincial Legal Office.

Kung sakaling wala na sa posisyon, ang mga sinuspendi ay pagmumultahin ng kasing halaga ng kanilang dalawang buwang sahod.

Ibinasura naman ng Ombudsman ang reklamong paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act laban sa mga akusado dahil sa kakulangan ng ebidensya.

Noong Setyembre 2013 ay nagpadala umano ng demand letter ang mga respondent kay Tirso Seares para boluntaryong gibain ang kanyang bahay sa Brgy. Kawit na nakatayo umano sa pampublikong kalsada.

Nang hindi sumunod, nagpasa umano ng resolusyon ang mga respondent at idineklarang “nuisance” ang bahay at taliwas umano ito sa interes ng munisipyo kaya pinayagan ni Ramirez ang paggiba rito.

Giniba ang bahay noong Abril 2014 at tumagal ito ng anim na oras.

“Respondents cannot just resort to a procedural shortcut of ousting Seares from the premises by the simple expedient act of summarily annihilating his abode via a mere unilateral demolition order.”

Sa ilalim ng Local Government Code, ang munisipalidad ay mayroon lamang kapangyarihan na magpagiba ng mga bahay, gusali o imprastraktura na iligal ang pagkakatayo. Pero sa kasong ito ay hindi umano napatunayan na iligal itong itinayo.

