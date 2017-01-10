Sharon pinatunayang hindi peke ang seksing litrato

IN fairness, patuloy pa rin ang pagpayat ni Megastar Sharon Cuneta. Tagumpay ang kanyang balik-alindog program kaya handang-handa na siya uling sumabak sa bagong laban ng kanyang career.

Sa kanyang Facebook post niton nakaraang weekend, nag-share si Sharon ng isang litrato na kuha pagkatapos ng ibinigay na special tribute sa kanya ng ASAP para sa kanyang 50th birthday.

Ibinandera pa ni Mega na ang nasabing larawan ay “unedited” at “unretouched.” Nilagyan pa niya ito ng caption na: “Thank you, my A.S.A.P. family for the wonderful, heartfelt birthday celebration today! One of my most memorable yet.

“You have always made me feel special, even when I didn’t feel worthy of your attention sometimes. I love you! Thank you, my Sharonians, for your unending love and support.

“I am forever grateful to God for all I’ve been blessed with — and you are in the top 3 of that list! I love you all. God bless and thank you again from the bottom of my heart! (Again, photo is unedited, unretouched)!”

Samantala, matapos ang halos dalawang dekada, tuloy na tuloy na ang muling pagtatambal sa pelikula nina Sharon at Gabby Concepcion. Ayon kay Mega, magsisimula na silang mag-shooting bago magtapos ang January.

Siguradong tuwang-tuwa ang lahat ng Sharonians na matagal nang nagre-request sa ABS-CBN at Star Cinema na gawan ng reunion project ang dating mag-asawa.

Kung matatandaan, mismong si Sharon ang nag-post sa kanyang Facebook account ng tungkol sa reunion movie nila ni Gabby. Aniya, “I finally have a leading man. Yes, it’s really happening. Everyone, I am happy to announce the return of Sharon and Gabby on the big screen.

“Shooting begins January 2017. Tentative showing month: May 2017!”

Ang huling pelikulang pinagsamahan ng ex-couple ay ang “Tayong Dalawa” na ipinalabas noong 1992.