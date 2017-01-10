Panggagaya ni Awra kay Mommy Dionisia sa YFSF trending By Alex Brosas Bandera

WATCHED Awra Briguela’s performance sa premiere episode ng celebrity kids edition ng Your Face Sounds Familiar and we were not surprised kung nag-trending ang magaling na child actor. Bilang si Mommy Dionesia, super galing si Awra, pang-grand finals ang kanyang ipinakitang galing, talbog niya ang lahat. Kuhang-kuha niya ang mannerisms pati na rin ang voice ng dakilang ina ni Manny Pacquiao. Talagang revelation ang bagets kaya pati ang celebrity judges na sina Sharon Cuneta, Gary Valenciano at Ogie Alcasid ay namangha rin sa kanyang performance. Talagang si Awra ang pinag-usapan sa social media after his performance. Walang nagsabing hindi siya magaling. “Super galing ni awra kagabi. kuhang kuha niya talaga galawang mommy D. congrats awra! kaw na talaga.” “Ginalingan masyado mi awra! Hahahaha! laptrip.” “Hahahaha ang galing ni awra!” “Uwian na mga bes! May nanalo na! Awra as Mommy D!” “Grabe ang tawa ko kay Awra..galing mo bata…nakakaaliw na nakakabaliw…….hahaha.” “Grave bai ginalingan uwian na may nanalo na.” Ilan lang ‘yan sa mga nakita naming messages sa Facebook fan page about Awra. This early, siya na ang hinuhulaang mananalo sa grand finals ng Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids na napapanood sa ABS-CBN.

