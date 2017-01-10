Honesto, Nathaniel, Lyca bibida sa ‘Tatlong Bibe’

TITLE lang ng nursery rhyme ang kinuha ng writer-director na si Joven Tan sa movie niyang “Tatlong Bibe.” Sikat na sikat ang kanta last year kaya naman ang daming local singers na gumawa ng kani-kanilang bersyon nito. “Baka sa mall show lang namin gamitin ang kanta. May isang kanta akong bagay sa movie. Pag comedy kasi, baka fantasy ang maging ending. Sayang ang kuwento,” sabi ni Joven sa presscon ng “Tatlong Bibe” kahapon. Bida sa movie ang child wonders na sina Marco Masa, Raiko Matteto at singer na si Lyca Gairanod. Pero ang rebelasyon daw sa movie ay si Mommy Dionisia dahil nagdrama rito ang nanay ni Manny Pacquiao. Gaganap siyang asawa ni Eddie Garcia sa pelikula, huh! “Sa lanching movie na ni Mommy D magagamit ang pagiging komedyana niya,” saad pa ng director sa ginanap na presscon.

