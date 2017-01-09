Duterte nagbanta na magiging mas malupit sa mga korup

NAGBANTA si Pangulong Duterte sa mga opisyal at empleyado ng gobyerno na magiging mas malupit siya sa mga sangkot sa korupsyon.

“Now I will be harsh this time kasi New Year nga. Maski ‘yang mag-ano. That’s why I opened the 8888, sabihin ko — and I will tell the nation: Name the public official. Narrate in three sentences kung ano ang kasalanan niya and I will take over. Wala akong ano ‘yang graft na ‘yan. Wala talaga akong pasensiya diyan. Pera pati ‘yung simple neglect sa tao. Wala talagang — walang alibyo eh ang tao. Year after year, administration after administration, corruption ang…We might be able to give them a respite sa hirap ng Pilipino,” sabi ni Duterte.

Pinangunahan ni Duterte ang panunumpa ng mga bagong opisyal na kanyang itinalaga sa Malacanang.

“So iyan na lang muna ngayon pending the completion also of so many. But I would like to plead to you na ‘yung huwag naman patagalan. Iyong three, four days, ako sa Davao kasi business permit, three days. Kung hindi mo ma-approve or disapprove, ilabas mo. Then give me the reason why,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Iginiit ni Duterte na walang puwang ang katiwalian sa kanyang administrasyon.

“Ako basta diyan wala ako. Zero tolerance ako basta ganon. And I showed it by ‘yung ginawa ko sa Immigration. And they were not only close to me, they were my fraternity brothers.” paliwanag pa ni Duterte.

Dedma rin si Duterte sa patuloy na mga batikos laban sa kanya.

“I may not be really be the ideal public official that you’d want me to be. Sabi, hindi raw statesman. Eh p****** i** statesman, ang kinuha ko law. There’s no such degree as statesman. Bakit mo ipilit mo sa akin ganon, statesman, statesman? Wala ka naman ginawa sa bayan mo. Hindi na bale hindi ako statesman, basta patay lang lahat ‘yang mga g**** drug lord diyan. Talagang mamatay ka, sigurado ‘yan,” ayon pa kay Duterte.