Ruru sa mga pumoporma kay Gabbi: Stop. She’s mine! By Ervin Santiago Bandera

EVERYTIME na makakakita kami ng posts ni Ruru Madrid kasama o patungkol sa rumored girlfriend niyang si Gabbi Garcia, puro sweet messages at positive comments ang nababasa namin mula sa kanilang followers. Kilig na kilig talaga ang kanilang fans sa tuwing magse-share sila ng pictures sa kanilang social media accounts. Sobra kasing sweet ng young actor sa dalaga. Kamakailan nga, muli na naman niyang ipinagmalaki sa Instagram ang aktres at sinabing “Stop. She’s mine!” Nakakaloka, di ba? Kaya nga kahit sa kanilang GMA hit telefantasya na Encantadia, hindi magkamayaw ang GabRu fans na pigilan ang pagmamahalang nabubuo between Ruru’s character na si Ybarro at Amihan (Kylie Padilla). Ano na nga kaya ang mangyayari sa pag-iibigan ng dalawa sa pagpapatuloy ng Encantadia?

