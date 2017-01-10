Sikat na celebrity mukhang pera, lagot sa talent manager By Ambet Nabus Bandera

SA kabilang banda, how true na merong sasabog na malaking kontrobersya sa showbiz ngayong 2017 involving a very famous celebrity na halos one year na raw palang “dedma” sa kanyang manager? As in nabuking na nagsisinungaling na ito at nagtatago ng mga projects para diretso na sa kanya ang talent fee, at parang ginawa na lamang display o sa pangalan na lang may kuneksyon sa kanyang discoverer-mentor? Last Christmas nga raw ay super dedma na ito sa mga tawag ng manager, hindi rin daw ito nagpupunta sa ine-schedule na meeting to iron out things between them at mukhang napilitan lang itong magbigay ng gift last Christmas para may masabi lang na nagbigay siya? Anytime daw, kapag napikon na at napuno si manager, para siyang bulkan na sasabog at ipapamukha sa famous celebrity kung saan siya nagmula? Talbog na talbog!

