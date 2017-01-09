10 foreign terrorists nasa PH –PNP By John Roson Bandera

Aabot sa 10 banyagang terorista pa ang nasa Pilipinas at tila dito pa sa bansa nagsasanay, sabi ni National Police chief Dir. Gen. Ronald dela Rosa. “Nasa five to 10 siguro ang minomonitor natin, iba-ibang nationality ‘yan,” sabi ni Dela Rosa sa mga reporter sa Camp Crame. Ibinigay ng PNP chief ang pahayag nang tanungin kung may namo-monitor pang banyagang terorista ang pulisya, matapos mapatay ang isa sa Sarangani. Ayon kay Dela Rosa, posible na may iba pang banyagang terorista bukod sa mga minamanmanan na ng PNP. “[Baka] meron pa tayong di namo-monitor, lalong-lalo na ‘yung mga foreigner na Malay-looking na hindi kaagad nadi-distinguish na Filipino,” aniya. Inamin ni Dela Rosa na hirap ang mga awtoridad na ma-monitor ang teroristang galing Malaysia at Indonesia, lalo na yaong mga natuto nang mag-Tagalog o gumamit ng lengguwahe ng mga katutubo sa Mindanao. Samantala, inilahad ng Central Mindanao police na ang suspek na napatay sa Maasim, Sarangani, noong Sabado ay isang banyaga na nagsasanay ng mga recruit ng local terrorist group na Ansar al Khilafah Philippines (AKP). “As per intelligence reports, Pakistani [ang napatay na banyaga]. Pero may mga nagsasabi rin na Syrian,” ani Supt. Romeo Galgo, tagapagsalita ng regional police. Inilarawan ni Galgo ang banyaga bilang maitim, may taas na 5’11,” at balingkinitan ang katawan bagamat maskulado. “Siya (banyaga) ang nagte-train ng mga recruit ni Tokboy Maguid, kaya siya napasama sa grupo. Ang purpose niya dito is as member at instructor sa paggawa ng IED (improvised explosive device),” ani Galgo. Si Maguid ang lider ng AKP sa Central Mindanao, isang grupo na may kaugnayan diumano sa Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Napatay siya sa Kiamba, Sarangani, noong Huwebes. Ayon kay Galgo, wala pa silang natatanggap na impormasyon kung ang napatay na banyaga, na nakilala lang sa tawag na “Abu Naila,” ay sumasama sa AKP para magsanay bago ma-deploy sa iba pang bansa. Itinurn-over na ang bangkay ng banyaga sa chairman ng Brgy. Daliao, Maasim, ayon sa regional police spokesman. (John Roson)

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.