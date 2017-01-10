Sarah, John Lloyd balik-tambalan sa pelikula Bandera

TUWANG-TUWA ang mga Popsters nang mabalitaan nilang magkakaroon ng reunion movie sina John Lloyd Cruz at Sarah Geronimo. Kalat na kalat na sa social media ang chika na nakipag-meeting na sina Sarah at Lloydie sa mga taga-Star Cinema para sa kanilang susunod na pelikula na ipalalabas ngayong 2017. Isang litrato ni Sarah katabi ang standee ni John Lloyd ang ipinost sa Instagram ng isang staff ng Star Cinema na may caption na: “Soon.” Puro magagandang komento naman ang nabasa namin mula sa fans nina Sarah at John Lloyd. Hindi naman binanggit kung sequel pa rin ito ng tatlong blockbuster movies ng dalawa, ang “A Very Special Love”, “You Changed My Life” at “It Takes A Man and A Woman” o kung bagong pelikula na.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.