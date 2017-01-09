Terror groups tatapusin ng AFP sa 6 buwan–DND By John Roson Bandera

Target ng Armed Forces na gapiin ang local terrorist groups sa loob ng anim na buwan, sabi ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana kahapon. Si AFP chief Gen. Eduardo Año ang nag-set ng target, sabi ni Lorenzana sa ambush interview sa New Year’s call ng DND at AFP sa Camp Aguinaldo. Partikular na balak gapiin ng militar ang Abu Sayyaf at Maute group sa loob ng naturang panahon, ani Lorenzana. Pakay ng plano na matigil ang pamimirata, pagdukot, at pambobomba, lalo na sa Mindanao, aniya. “Let’s see kung magawa natin ng six months, eh di maganda, kung hindi (i-extend) natin ‘yung six months hanggang end of the year,” anang defense chief. “We are going to do something new or innovative to finish this problem once and for all,” sabi ni Lorenzana nang tanungin kung paano gagawin ng militar ang plano. Balak din ng AFP na gapiin ang Bangasmoro Islamic Freedom Fighters sa loob ng anim na buwan, aniya pa. (John Roson) – end –

