DND chief balak bumisita sa Spratlys

Balak ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana na bisitahin ang mga sundalong Pilipino na nakadeploy sa mga teritoryong nasa West Philippine Sea, sabi ni Armed Forces chief Gen. Eduardo Año.

“One of the plans of our SND (secretary of national defense) is to visit our troops there, in his convenient available time,” sabi ni Año sa mga reporter sa Camp Aguinaldo.

Ibinigay ni Año ang pahayag sa ambush interview sa New Year’s call ng DND at AFP. Tinanong ng mga reporter ang AFP chief sa mga proyektong may kaugnayan sa external defense ngayong taon.

Kinumpirma ng isang tagapagsalita ng DND na may plano nga si Lorenzana na bumisita sa West Philippine Sea ngayong taon, ngunit iginiit na di pa ito naisasapinal.

“We will make sure na we are maintaining our presence in the West Philippine Sea and ensure the integrity of our territory,” ani Año.

Naniniwala ang AFP chief na di magdudulot ng panibagong tensyon sa naturang lugar ang planong pagbisita ni Lorenzana.

“Ang makapag-up ng tension diyan kung mayroon kang ginagawang military aggressive action. Visiting troops is part of our command activity,” ani Año.

Kasalukyang nakadeploy ang maliit na puwersa ng militar sa siyam na isla, shoal, at reef sa West Philippine Sea, na inaangking buo o bahagi lamang ng China, Vietnam, Taiwan, at Malaysia.

Nagkaroon ng tensyon sa naturang lugar noong 2012, matapos subukang dakpin ng Philippine Navy ang mga mangingisdang Intsik sa Scarborough Shoal, na nasa hilagang bahagi ng dagat.

Gumanti ang China sa pamamagitan ng pagharang sa mga Pilipinong mangingisda gamit ang mga barko ng Coast Guard at Navy nito.

Gumawa rin ang China ng man-made islands at nagtayo ng military installations sa mga dati’y batuhan lang na bahagi ng West Philippine Sea malapit sa Palawan.

Humupa lang ang tensyon noong nakaraang taon, matapos makipagpulong si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte kay Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Ayon kay Año, patuloy pang nagsasagawa ng aerial patrol ang militar sa West Philippine Sea.

“We can say na sa ngayon ay wala tayong hinaharap na external threat against our country,” aniya pa. (John Roson)