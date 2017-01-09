7 deboto ng Nazareno isinugod sa ospital; 1,000 pa ginamot ng Red Cross Inquirer

UMABOT na sa mahigit 1,000 na mga deboto ang ginamot ng Philippine Red Cross (PRC), ilang oras makalipas umpisahan ang prusisyon ng Itim Na Nazareno kaninang umaga.

Ayon sa PRC, ganap na alas-2 ng hapon, tinatayang 1,024 ang binigyan ng paunang lunas ng Red Cros.

Idinagdag ng PRC na kabilang sa binigyan ng tulong ang 670 deboto na kinuhaan ng blood pressure matapos na himatayin sa prusisyon.

Samantala, tatlo deboto naman ang nagtamo ng malaking pinsala, samantalang 335 iba pa ang nagtamo ng bahagyang sugat dahil sa Translacion.

Umabot naman sa pito katao ang dinala sa Philippine General Hospital at Ospital ng Maynila.

Nagpakalat ang PRC ng mahigit 400 na personnel sa lahat ng daraanan ng prusisyon ng Itim Na Nazareno, kabilang na ang Monumento ni Aquino, ang Round Table (malapit sa City Hall ng Maynila), Liwasang Bonifacio, Plaza Mexico (Post Office), Lacson (Sta Cruz area), San Sebastian at malapit sa Simbahan ng Quiapo.

Naglagay din ang PRC ng pitong first aid station para gumamot sa mga deboto.

Idinagdag ng PRC na pinakamaraming ginamot na deboto ang istasyon sa Liwasang Bonifacio.

