Temperatura sa Baguio bumagsak sa 11 degrees Inquirer

NARAMDAMAN na ang lamig na hindi naranasan noong isang taon sa Baguio City matapos bumagsak sa 11 degrees ang temperatura sa summer capital ng bansa. Base sa rekord, naitala ang ng Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) ang pinakalamig na temperatura sa Baguio City noong Disyembre 24, 2016, kung saan umabot ito ng 13 degrees Celsius.

Sinabi ni Danny Galati, a weather specialist na mula Disyembre 2016 hanggang Enero 2017, naitala ang temperatura sa Baguio sa pagitan ng 13 at 14 degrees, na mas mainit kumpara sa pinakamalamig na temperaturang naitala noong 2015 na umabot sa 10.4 degrees. Idinagdag ni Galati na ang lamig na naitala kahapon ng umaga ay resulta ng pagtaas ng northeast monsoon, na siyang nagdadala ng malamig na hangin mula sa northern hemisphere.

