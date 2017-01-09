Signal ng cellphone tinanggal sa daraanan ng traslacion INQUIRER.net

TINANGGAL ang signal ng cellphone sa Quiapo at mga lugar na dinaraanan ng prusisyon ng Itim Na Nazareno ngayong araw. Sa isang abiso, sinabi ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) na ginawa ito matapos na rin ang kahilingan ng Philippine National Police (PNP) para matiyak ang seguridad ng milyong-milyong lumahok sa Translacion. Nauna nang sinabi ni PNP Chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa na hiniling niya sa National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) na i-jam o tuluyang i-shut down ang signal sa lahat ng lugar ng prusisyon.

“Ang request namin kung pwede nga ‘di lang i-jam kung ‘di i-shut down talaga ang signal sa area na ‘yan (prusisyon) para makasiguro tayo,” sabi ni dela Rosa.

Hindi naman isinama ng DICT ang eksaktong oras ng pag-aalis ng signal at hanggang kailan ito tatagal, bagamat sinabi ni dela Rosa na ito ay mula umaga hanggang sa matapos ang prusisyon. “For public security reasons, upon the instructions of the National Telecommunications Commission and the Philippine National Police, we will temporarily shut down mobile phone services in Quiapo, Manila and along the route of the Black Nazarene procession on Monday, January 9,” sabi ng Telecom company na Smart sa isang pahayag.

Tiniyak ng Smart na ibabalik ang signal ng cellphone sakaling may kautusan na mula sa mga otoridad.

